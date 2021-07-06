Wanda Rose, age 92, of Greenbrier, went to be with the Lord, July 4, 2021. She was born and raised in Holland, Ark., on July 6, 1928, to the late Curtis and Nora Bass; she worked the cotton farm growing up.
She went to school in Holland, played on the basketball team and graduated as valedictorian. This is where she met Daryle and they became High School sweethearts. She began her working career as a school teacher; she worked at Swanson Foods and was an Administrative assistant at the Salem Hospital. She loved her many years in the manufacturing industry. Wanda was proud of the precise work she did and being the first female foreman at Timex, making shoes at SAS, but most of all, the place she retired from, Kimberly Clark. She made many dear friends there and loved them very much. After retirement, her time was spent with weekly drives to Conway to play cards and eat at Cracker Barrel with her friends and the frequent trips to Branson with family and friends.
She was a long-time member of Holland Baptist Church and their oldest living member. Wanda was a dedicated member of the fellowship committee at her church and will be remembered as one of the “golden girls”. She enjoyed cooking, watching the Razorbacks, singing at church, but more than anything she enjoyed spending time with her family. Wanda loved to sit and watch the hummingbirds with her husband; they always made sure to eat Ice Cream together at 3 p.m. daily.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 71 years, Daryle O. Rose; son, Keith Rose; brother, Joe Bass; and sisters, Lucille and Juanita Bass.
She is survived by her son, Rick Rose; grandchildren, Peyton (Ashley) Rose, Casey (Krystle) Rose, Brittney (Rodney) Wadlow and Amy (Lee) Brookes; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Sonnye McClung; sister-in-law, JoCarole (Roy Lynn) Padgett; and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Friday at Holland Baptist Church with Funeral Service following at 2 p.m.
Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Holland.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
Commented