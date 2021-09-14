Wayne Alan Thacker, age 67, of North Little Rock, passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. Mr. Thacker was born on Thursday, April 29, 1954, to the late Reece and Floy Thacker.
Wayne attended Conway Public Schools.
He was preceded in death by his older brother, Reese Lee Thacker Jr..
Wayne is survived by his brother, Steven Thacker (Nancy); daughter, Jenny Corrigan (Michael); grandchildren, Katie Corrigan, Connor Corrigan; and by several nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
You may sign the online guestbook at www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway
Commented