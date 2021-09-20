William “Bill” A. Ellzey, age 95, of Conway, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. He was born Oct. 5, 1925 in Greenbrier, a son of the late Clint and Arlie Tilley Ellzey.
He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Sybil Ellzey Wilcox, Inza Ellzey Clifton, Mary Jo Ellzey Nixon, Clara Ellzey Reynolds and Bonnie Ellzey Loveless; and brothers, Tremont Ellzey and Clinton Ellzey.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
After graduating from Greenbrier High School, he served in the United States Navy 1943-1946 WWII in the South Pacific. After the war and while a student at ASTC, he met and married a beautiful girl, Virginia Spears. After 63 years of marriage, she preceded him in death.
Mr. Ellzey taught school, sold insurance and retired from the Pulaski County Assessor’s Office. He was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and was a current member of Central Baptist Church in Conway.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, with funeral services following at 2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Bro. Don Chandler will be officiating.
Burial will follow at Springhill Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank his special friend and caregiver, Wanda McElroy.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Central Baptist Church or UCA.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
Commented