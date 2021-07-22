William Emmett “Bill” Wright, age 67, passed away on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at his home in Vilonia.
Bill was born in Eye, England on November 5th, 1953, to Alfred Lee and Mary O’Hogan Wright. He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the United States Air Force. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #65 in El Paso, and member in good standing of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 624, where he spent most of his career as a Business Agent until retirement.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Deborah Weatherly Wright; daughter, Erin Wright (Omar Garrido); son, Eric (Andrea) Wright, all of Vilonia; four grandchildren, Macie Wright, Lanie Singleton, Isaac Wright and Omar Garrido Jr.; sisters, Theresa Braden and Anne Arnse; brother, Sean Wright; as well as many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by both of his parents; sister, Sheila Bolton; and grandson, Mason Wright.
Bill loved to laugh and tell jokes. He was always smiling and happy in the company of friends and family. He was a loved and loving man with a big heart and will be deeply missed.
No services will be held at this time.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173. Sign the online guestbook at www.viloniafuneralhome.com
