Odeal Loveless Adams, of Conway, Arkansas, a most loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, made her homeward journey to heaven on Feb.8, 2020, at age 96.
Odeal was born on March 24, 1923, in the Springhill Community in Faulkner County to the late Thomas Mason and Laura Lee Sims Loveless. Her grandfather, the Rev. Ebenezer Loveless, was pastor at Needs Creek Missionary Baptist Church at the turn of the century.
She met Jesus in the spring of 1937 and was baptized in Greenbrier by Brother W. J. Burgess. While her journey began in the Springhill area, the family later moved to Conway where she attended the ASTC (now UCA) Training School and graduated in the Conway High School Class of 1941. She later attended a business school in Little Rock.
On Aug. 15, 1948, she married the love of her life, the late Harvey Adams. They enjoyed 55 years of marriage on the Adams home place on Farris Road. She retired from the Conway Public Schools after many years as a secretary to the principal at Conway Middle School.
There she became a second mom to the many students and faculty with her always-present smile and truly amazing unconditional love for everyone she ever met. Odeal had a sweet spirit, and she loved her family—especially her granddaughters. She loved her home, cooking, and talking and laughing with friends and family.
She never left anyone without telling them that she loved them. Odeal loved the piano. In the 1930’s she took piano lessons from Mrs. B. D. Taylor who had played for the Conway and Grand Theaters which gave her a dramatic, upbeat style.
She could play perfectly by ear in the Southern Gospel Piano tradition of the early church singing convention days. Odeal loved the church over her long faithful life. She enjoyed playing the piano for Antioch Baptist Church in the early years, worshiping at First Baptist Church, and later being a longtime member of Central Baptist Church of Conway.
She is survived by her son, John William Adams and wife Stacia, of Conway; two granddaughters, Emily Adams Shumate and husband Corey of Conway and Lizzy Adams Flemons and husband Parker of Conway; great-grandson John Ryan Shumate; special caregiver whom she loved like a daughter, Anita Johnson; and special nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends — most of whom have been waiting on her grand arrival. Odeal is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Adams; sisters, Troy Loveless Tyler, Mildred Loveless Ethridge and Marvelle Loveless Dunn; and brothers, Horace Loveless, Royce Loveless and Hayden Loveless.
A celebration of her life will be held beginning 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Central Baptist Church in Conway on Dave Ward Drive with Rev. Don Chandler officiating.
A private family burial will precede the service at Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Conway.
A family visitation will be held beginning at 12 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Odeal Loveless Adams Fund – c/o Arkansas Community Foundation, PO Box 128, Conway, AR 72033 to help needy students in the Conway Schools or Central Baptist Church.
