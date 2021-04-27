Olen Martin Presley, 88, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with our Lord on April 22, 2021, at Baptist Medical Center-Conway, with his family at his side. Born in Guy on Dec. 7, 1932, Martin was the youngest of the four children of the late Martin Edwin and Mary Mode Presley.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Kathy Presley; sister, Gazelle Mode; and brothers, Jim and Dewitt Presley.
Martin led a full life. He was a retired home builder who generously shared his knowledge and experience to help not only the family get started in the business, but also many others in the community. He loved spending time with his family and friends, gardening, hunting and was always helping others. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his first wife and the mother of his children, Jane Presley; daughter, Pat (George) Gauley; sons, Ken (Donna) Presley and Brian (Kellee) Presley; grandchildren, Kristi (Freeman) Collier, Kenny and Nick Presley; great-grandchildren, Ryan and Caleb Collier and Kamden Presley; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. Martin was friends with Bill W. and Dr. Bob since 1976.
Special thanks from our family to Janice Glascock and Paige Clark for their loving, wonderful care of our dad, and to Dr. Thomas Cain and Dr. Sue Tsuda for their many years of excellent care.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 26 from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.