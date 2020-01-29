Olie Jean Bynum, 73, of Morrilton, passed away Jan. 25, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from noon to 4 p.m. with family hour from 4-5 p.m. at Veasley Funeral Home.
Celebration of life service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 105 Arnold St., Plumerville, Arkansas. 72127.
Committal service and final resting place will be Mt. Zion Cemetery - Plumerville, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
