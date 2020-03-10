Opha J. Wert 88 of Menifee, Arkansas, departed from this life Saturday, March 7, 2020. She is survived by her children Roy L. Wert, Marcia J. Calvin, Tameria J. Franklin and Regina J. Hogan as well as many other relatives, family and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, March 13 from 5-6:30 p.m. at Wilson-Jarrett Funeral Home, Morrilton, Arkansas. Home going services will be Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. at Philadelphia Baptist Church, Menifee, AR. Rev. Robert Thompson officiating.
