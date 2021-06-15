Mr. Owen Wallace Thomas, 78, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Monday June 14, 2021. Mr. Thomas was born on Thursday, April 8, 1943, to the late Owen Woodrow Thomas and Beryl Thomas in Wynne, Arkansas.
Mr. Thomas was a carpenter for many years in the Faulkner County and Cross County areas and served our country as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 50 years, Mrs. Carol Thomas of the home; one son, Owen Thomas, Jr. of Conway, Arkansas; one daughter, Sonya Kaye Komar (David) of Brentwood, Tennessee;, four grandchildren, Melissa Dawn Thomas, Kaeli Marie Thomas, Mia Komar and Zak Komar; one great grandson, James Cameron Donhue; and also several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Cheryl Neely; and one brother, Wayne Thomas.
Visitation for Mr. Thomas will be Thursday, June 17, 2021, from 1-2 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Funeral Service will be at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
You may sign the guestbook online at www.rollerfuneralfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.