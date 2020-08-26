Pamela Kay Hendrixson, 54, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life on Aug. 20, 2020.
The youngest child of her beloved parents, William Monroe White and Ora Faye White, Pam was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Jan. 6, 1966. A graduate of The University of Arkansas at Monticello, her days were spent as a school teacher and a counselor, lending a kind heart and helping hand to others in need. Pam was a follower of Christ and a loving mother, taking huge joy and pride in the accompaniment and continued accomplishments of her daughter and son.
Pam loved the outdoors. Young folks were drawn to her by her infectious humor and charismatic personality. She worked hard to take great care of her family. Pam was loved by all of those who knew her, and her light will shine on for the days to come.
Pam is survived by her children, Faith and Luke Hendrixson; brother, Steve White; mother, Ora Faye White; and countless friends and loved ones who miss her so.
A Celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 28, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas.
Roller Funeral Homes are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting indoor funerals and visitations to 100 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering our funeral homes.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.