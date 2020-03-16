Pamela “Pam” Valerie (Ertle) Fenton, age 61, died peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020.
Pam was born Dec. 12, 1958, in Lake Charles, Louisiana. She was raised in North Little Rock, Arkansas, where she graduated from Northeast High School.
Pam met and married the love of her life Ronald “Ronnie” Edward Fenton in Port Aransas, Texas. They made their life in Fort Worth, Texas. He preceded her in death June 26, 2008, and Pam returned to Guy, Arkansas, to be near family.
She is survived by her son James Edward Fenton (33), mother Valerie Ertle, father Charles Benjamin Ertle, sister Deborah Ertle (Bob), brother Brian Ertle (Tammy), sister Theresa Ertle Overby and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Pam always had a soft spot for animals. As a teenager she brought home stray cats and hid them in her bedroom. At the time of her death, she mothered four rescue dogs who will be cared for by James. Pam’s broken heart never mended after Ronnie’s death, but their son James, gardening and being surrounded by pets brought her joy.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Pamela Fenton Memorial fund at Regions Bank. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and CCU staff at Conway Regional Medical Center for their compassionate care during Pam’s final days.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/greenbrier
