Pat A. Sowell, 93, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away on Sept. 25, 2021. He was born on April 3, 1928, in Rosebud, Arkansas, to the late A.P. and Alta Langford Sowell. He was a member of Second Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Bobbie Jean Sowell; sisters, Loretta Starkey and Farrell Beard; a brother, Dwight Sowell; and great grandson, Shawn Phillip Smith.
Pat is survived by two sons, David Sowell (Gail) of Conway and Mark Sowell (Dena) of Sherwood; two daughters, Kay Ford (Ron) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Mary Aldridge (Phillip) of Conway; seven grandchildren, Jeff Sowell of North Little Rock, Casey Sowell of Conway, Jeremy Ford (Holly), Nathan Ford (Lindsay) of Louisville, Kentucky, Ashley Smith (Brian) and Josh Aldridge (Nicole) of Conway and David Lee of Hartford, Connecticut; 14 great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren; three nieces and one nephew.
Graveside Services will be held at Crestlawn Memorial Park, Conway, Arkansas, on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 at 2 p.m.
