Pat Montgomery, 76, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Aug. 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 3, 1943, in Marianna, Arkansas, to the late Henry and Johnnie Guynes. Pat was a cosmetologist and retired after 25 years at Conway Regional. She was a long-time member of Brumley Baptist Church. Pat was a loving mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Kenneth Jr., and five brothers, Gene Austin Guynes, Robert Wayne Guynes, Billy Guynes, Melvin Reeves, Junior Reeves.
She is survived by her three sons, Kenneth Winberry, Charles Winberry and Landon Winberry; daughter, Tammy Shipp; six grandchildren, Kelby Winberry Sr., Katie Griffin, Felesha Myers, Faith Winberry, Mitchell Shipp and Charles Winberry Jr.; and seven great-grandchildren, Kenna Fryar, Kelsey Fryar, Kelby Lee Winberry Jr. (Elvis), Zoey Russell, Jaxon Russell, Karter Griffin, Asher Griffin and sister, Mary Rodriguez.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway. Funeral Service will be Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Roller McNutt with Burial following at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
