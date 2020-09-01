Patricia Ann Starkey Eichenberger, 67, of Morrilton, after a long battle, stepped into Paradise on Aug. 27, 2020, surrounded by family. Pat was born in Conway, Arkansas, on June 27, 1953, to Carlos Lee and Naomi Ruth White Starkey. She was a 1971 graduate of Conway High School, and a member of First Baptist Church of Morrilton.
Pat was a Real Estate broker and, along with her husband and son, founded American Realty, Inc. of Morrilton in 2003. Pat was a founding member and past president of the Conway-Perry County Realtors Association, where she was Realtor of the Year in 1994, as well as a member of the National Realtors Assn. and the Arkansas Realtors Assn. She was Business Manager and Vice President of American Auctions of Morrilton.
Pat was also co-owner of Atkinson’s Blue Diamond Café of Morrilton. One of Pat’s passions was cooking, and she enjoyed imparting this knowledge to her granddaughter, Emerie. She used this gift for many years, cooking for friends and in service to her church.
Pat was a ceramics teacher, hosting the Tuesday Golden Girls Ceramics Club weekly and enjoyed their many trips. Pat was Mother to Morrilton Fire Department, lending support, guidance, and advice, whether they needed it or not.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents, Carlos and Naomi Starkey; one son, John David Eichenberger; and father-in-law, Frank Eichenberger. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Earle Eichenberger, of Morrilton; son, Les Miller and wife, Kathleen Gangluff Miller of St. Vincent, Arkansas; grandchildren, Emerie Miller and Brayson Miller of St. Vincent; brother, Gary L. Starkey (Glynda) of Conway; brothers-in-law, David Eichenberger (Kim) of Morrilton, and Bob Eichenberger (Lisa) of Russellville; and mother-in-law, Sue Eichenberger, of Russellville; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, and special friends.
Visitation for Pat Eichenberger was Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at 10 a.m. with service following at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Morrilton with Bro. Larry White and Bro. Russell Rhoden presiding. Burial was at Elmwood Cemetery under the direction of Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton.
A special thanks to UAMS Liver Transplant Program for the wonderful care and support they provided, not only to Pat, but to the family also.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 200 E. Church St., Morrilton, AR 72110. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.