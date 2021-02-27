Our beautiful Mother and Memaw, Patricia E. “Glory” Hoelzeman, 79, of Conway met her precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ face to face on Feb. 25, 2021. She celebrated her 80th birthday one day early with Jesus and her loved ones in Heaven.
Pat was born on Feb. 26, 1941, to Frank and Margie (Fleming) Nahlen in Denver, Colorado, and became an Arkansas citizen when her family moved to Conway on her 3rd birthday.
Pat was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Frances Balmain and Barbara Morris. She lovingly dedicated her time to raising her eight children and teaching them about Jesus.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Johnny (Staci) Hoelzeman, Donna Hoelzeman, Ed (Tamara) Hoelzeman, Debbie (Marc) Brigham, Dianne (Dennis) Holloway, Linda (Tim) Kordsmeier, Robbie “RJ” (Kim) Hoelzeman, Sheila (Ken) Hogan; 26 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and her sister, Sylvia Heffington.
Pat was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway. She served her Lord well by participating or leading in several ministries including Women’s Aglow Fellowship; Life in the Spirit seminars; and was on the Arkansas Catholic Charismatic Conference Planning Team for several years. With the leading of the Holy Spirit, she helped start a Charismatic Prayer group at St. Joseph Church and later helped start a weekly “New Life” prayer meeting which began on May 14, 2004, and which is still meeting to this day.
A Rosary will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, March 1, 2021, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway with visitation following. The Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11 a.m. following the visitation, and Entombment will follow the mass at the St. Joseph Mausoleums.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment fund. Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway.
