Patricia “Pat” (Watson) Allen, age 73, of Conway, formerly of Earle, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021.
She was born in Memphis, Tennessee, on April 3, 1948, to Minnie Geneva Watson and was raised by her grandparents, Minnie and William “Bill” Watson. Pat studied Gerontology and earned her Master’s Degree at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. Later in life she was baptized and become a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Conway. She was an avid reader and had a clever sense of humor.
Pat is survived by three sons, Paul Forester (Sherri) of Brownsville, Kentucky, Matthew Forester (Michael) of Gillett, Arkansas and Burk Forester (Angie) of Memphis, Tennessee; one daughter, Wendy McIntosh (Joe) of Warren, Alberta, Canada; two brothers, Dr. Paul Bokker (Julie) of Cherokee VIllage, Arkansas and Phillip Bokker (Glenda) of West Memphis, Arkansas; her aunt, Jewell Hendrix (Thomas) of Wynne, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Calvin Forester, Olivia Forester, Sarah Forester and Cory Forester; as well as extended family, friends, and her cat, Martha.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Bill” Allen; her mother, Minnie Geneva Watson; and her grandparents, Minnie and William “Bill” Watson.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 2 p.m. in the Vilonia Funeral Home Chapel, 1134 Main Street, Vilonia, Arkansas 72173, with Dr. Paul Bokker officiating.
Services for Patricia "Pat" (Watson) Allen are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main Street Vilonia, AR 72173.
