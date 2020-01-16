Patrick Cortez Credit, 51, of Mayflower, passed away Jan. 7, 2020.
Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, from 6-7 p.m. at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Mayflower.
Celebration of life service will be Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Palarm Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 793 Hwy 365, Mayflower, Arkansas 72106
Committal service and final resting place will be at Palarm Cemetery in Mayflower, Arkansas.
Professional Services by Veasley Funeral Home, Conway.
