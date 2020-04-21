Patrick Reagan Murphy, passed peacefully in the arms of Jesus, on April 16, 2020.
Pat, known as Murf to many, was born on April 18, 1966, in Conway, Arkansas. Pat is survived by his wife Teri Kennedy Murphy, son Luke Aston Murphy, and daughter Lauren Taylor Murphy. Pat is also survived by three brothers: Guy (LeAnn) Murphy, Jr., Michael L. Murphy, and James R. Murphy, Sr, all of Conway; and sister Maureen (Michael) Threet of Sunnyvale, Texas.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Guy W. and Dolores Parks Murphy of Conway, and grandparents: James Lee ‘Pat’ Murphy and Elnora Marks Murphy of Ola, Arkansas, and Ora Elmon and Ruby Parks of Rogers, Arkansas.
Pat graduated from Conway High School in 1984. He graduated from University of Arkansas in 1988 with his BS in Finance & Banking. Pat was a member of Sigma Nu Fraternity in Fayetteville, and served as the chapter Commander (president) from 1987-88.
Pat had a 26-year career in banking in Conway before joining Conway Wealth Management as a Financial Advisor in 2018. Pat was a member of 2nd Baptist Church in Conway and an active member of the Tilley Small Group. He was an avid duck hunter and loved spending time with his buddies at Crane Creek Hunting Club near the White River.
In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted to honor Pat’s memory (in person or by mail) at First Community Bank, 1089 Front St., Conway AR 72032. Attn: Lori Case Melton
