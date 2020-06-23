Paul M. “Pokey” Coffman, 78, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 15, 2020. He was born July 26, 1941, in Russellville, Arkansas, to Luther and Syble Coffman.
A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway.
