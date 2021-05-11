Paula Anne Lovell, 74, of Yucaipa, California, passed away March 10, 2021 after a long battle with kidney disease.
Paula was born and raised Oct. 4, 1946, in Conway, Arkansas, to Lewis and Geneva Lovell. She grew up in Conway where she attended school at St. Joseph Catholic School, and then studied at Skadron College of Business.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Scott Middleton; an infant sister, Lynn; two brothers, Randy Lovell of Austin, Arkansas, and John Lovell of Greenbrier, Arkansas; a niece, Gina Hall of Conway, Arkansas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include a son, Gary (Dee Anne) Middleton, Jr. of Conway, Arkansas; daughter, Lisa (Jeff) Long of Yucca, California; three grandchildren, Maile and Kona Long of Yucca and Justin Glover of Conway, Arkansas. Also, a great granddaughter Kenna Glover of Conway, Arkansas. She is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Judy Lovell of Greenbrier Arkansas, and Laura Lovell of Austin, Arkansas; an aunt, Mary Harrell of Conway, Arkansas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and her shih tzu, Tiqui.
Paula retired as court clerk supervisor at the San Bernardino Superior Court, and then went to work at the Yucaipa High School for several years, and retired again. Her children, grandchildren, and fur baby Tiqui were her pride and joy. Her passion was following her grandchildren’s sports teams, working in her yard and spending time with her family and friends.
The family is asking in lieu of flowers for donations to be made in Paula’s honor to American Kidney Fund, and that you become an organ donor in honor of Paula’s memory.
No memorial service has been planned at this time.
