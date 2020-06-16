Peggy Alene Oliver Derryberry Vaughn, 77, joined the Lord on June 13, 2020. She was born April 12, 1943, in Carlisle, Arkansas. She was predeceased by her two brothers, Alan Wayne Oliver and James Leroy Brown.
Peggy was succeeded by her two children, Roy Thomas Derryberry and Kathy Derryberry Cooper. Peggy was blessed with five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Peggy grew up in Carlisle, Arkansas, raised her children in Lonoke, Arkansas, during her first marriage, and finally resided in the Conway, Arkansas, area.
Peggy loved life and Christ. She was loved and a joy to be around while she resided at Superior Health and Rehabilitation Center. She will be missed.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.