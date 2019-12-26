Peggy Bland Shackleton Greenbrier

Peggy Bland Shackleton, age 59, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, died at 5:30 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at Conway Regional Medical Center after fighting cancer. She was born on July 5, 1960, in Iwakuni, Japan, to Lewis and the late Hisako (Tamaki) Bland. She married John Shackleton on April 17, 1997, in Wichita Falls, Texas and he proceeded her in death on Feb. 2, 2014.
Peggy proudly served her country in the USAF prior to becoming a mother to Kyle Shackleton of Greenbrier and Josh Shackleton of Fayetteville, Arkansas. She is also survived by her sisters, Susie Bland Magie of Houston, Texas, and Betty (Robert) Burns of Vienna, Virginia; one brother, James (Kitty) Bland, Thailand; and four nieces and nephews.
She worked for the US Fish and Wildlife Service up until her death. A visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at Bishop-Crites Funeral Home in Greenbrier, Arkansas.
A family graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, at 11 a.m. at South Bend Cemetery, McCutchenville, Ohio.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, AR 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.