Peggy Cullum Simpson, 73, of Conway went to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. She was born Feb. 9, 1947 to the late Chester and Lucille (Lipscomb) Milam. Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Cullum and infant son, Chad Eric.
She is survived by her second husband, Robert Simpson; two sons, Neal Cullum (Linda) and Michael Cullum (Shelley); grandchildren, Lane (Sydney), Tara, Kendall; and great-granddaughter, Lexa, brothers, Jimmy Milam (Gracie), Jerry Milam (Julie); sister, Patsy Brakebill; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Pepper.
Peggy was a long-time member of Robinson Center Church of Christ and was employed at CHDC for over 20 years. She never met a stranger and enjoyed painting and going to flea markets. Peggy loved animals of all kinds. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Honoring Peggy’s wishes, there will be no funeral services. Memorials may be made to the Robinson Center Church of Christ.
