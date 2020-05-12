Peggy Louise Pruitt, 66, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to her heavenly home on May 10, 2020. She was born in Lordsburg, New Mexico on Oct. 11, 1953, to Dean and Donna Goodman.
Peggy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier, Arkansas. She was an amazing loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and friend. Peggy was a teacher at Guy Perkins School for many years as well as being a secretary at Greenbrier High School.
She is proceeded by he r parents, Dean and Donna Goodman; son, Johnny Pruitt; and father-in-law, Arlis Pruitt.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Don Pruitt; two daughters, April Pruitt and Jennifer (Aaron) Bradley; four grandchildren, Kayla (Jeff) McElyea, Courtney (Adrian) Medina, Arlie Pruitt, and Hunter Pruitt; five great grandchildren, Elijah, Ruckus, Easton, Ryder, Lola; one brother, Mark (Becky) Goodman; two sisters, Patsy (Dickey) McMillen, and Marsha Kay (Jerry) Snowden; daughter-in-law, Melanie Pruitt; mother-in-law, Helen Pruitt; sister-in-law, Judy (Louis) Stell; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be at 1p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Thorn Cemetery with Brother Gaylon King officiating.
Arrangements made with Bishop-Crites Funeral Home 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
