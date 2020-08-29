Peggy O’Neil Osborn passed away on Aug. 26, 2020, at Heritage Living Center in Conway, Arkansas.
Ms. Osborn was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, in 1926. She graduated high school from St. Mary’s in Little Rock in 1942. She has been a resident of Conway since 1992. She enjoyed watching sunrises from her porch with her dog and feeding the squirrels. She loved to be in nature and loved her pets as she did her family. She loved to knit and crochet while watching her favorite movies.
Ms. Osborn is survived by her sister, Phyllis Swinney of Plano, Texas; her daughter, Robin Ainsworth of West Fork, Arkansas; her son, David Fitts of El Paso, Texas; and her daughter, Cindi Franck of Conway, Arkansas. She has five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald Fitts, in 1968.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Conway Animal Shelter, Faulkner County Humane Society or the ASPCA.
Online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
