Hello everyone!
I am a firm believer that persistence is a vital key to success in life. Persistence can best be defined as “the ability to keep going in spite of difficulties, obstacles, and/or discouragement.” So today, I thought it would be appropriate to share my thoughts on these three hinderances and why it takes persistence to overcome them.
First of all, it takes persistence to overcome DIFFICULTIES. The truth of the matter is that God never promised us a problem free life. In fact, it does not matter if we are Christian or non-Christian, difficulties have a way of invading all of our lives from time to time. I love the way Jesus puts it in John 16:33, “…in this world you will have trouble. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” Persistence says, no matter how tough life gets, you can make it with Jesus leading the way.
Secondly, it takes persistence to overcome OBSTACLES. An obstacle is something or someone that stands in your way or holds up your progress. Obstacles have a way of hampering your forward mobility, while putting a monkey wrench in your plans. And yet, persistence gives us the fortitude and the tenacity to press forward even when everything within us is telling us to quit. It was with persistence that Paul writes in Philippians 4:13, “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” Persistence says, no matter how many obstacles you face, you can continue to press forward.
Finally, it takes persistence to overcome DISCOURAGEMENT. Discouragement can be a big deal when it comes to self-motivation. Discouragement can drain you of your drive. In fact, it is discouragement that floods your mind with thoughts of giving up or throwing in the towel. This is why Paul writes in Galatians 6:9, “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.” Persistence says, quitting is not an option. I’m going to hold on to God’s unchanging hand.
Yes, persistence is a vital key to success in life. It is the ability to keep going in spite of difficulties, obstacles, and discouragement. Today, I want to encourage you to keep going! Keep going until you reach your goals. Keep going until you overcome every hurdle. Keep going until you are able to express and manifest your full potential in God. I leave you with the words found in Philippians 1:6, “Being confident of this, that He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”
Blessings!!!
