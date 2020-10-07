Philip Paul Johnson, 89, of Conway, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Oct. 5, 2020. He was born Aug. 5, 1931, in Rodgers City, Michigan, to the late Howard E. and Mary Johnson. Philip was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas. He retired as a mechanical engineer of 35 years. Philip was a gifted jack of all trades, selfless and always helping others. He had many hobbies including RC model airplanes, wood working, painting, and carpentry. Philip is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 66 years, Marilyn Johnson; son, Vincent Johnson; three brothers and two sisters.
He is survived by four sons, Philip (Debra) Johnson, Mitchell Johnson, Curtis Johnson and Christopher (Amy) Johnson; six grandchildren, Philip, Elizabeth, Alex, Eliot, Vincent, and Ruby; one great grandchild, Myles; and one brother.
A Graveside Service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at Crestlawn Memorial Park.
Online Guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
