Phyllis Marie Ragan, age 71, of Perryville, Arkansas, passed from this life to her eternal home Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born on Oct. 9, 1949, in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, to J.C. and Wanda (Yoakum) Jones. Phyllis was known to all as smart and kind, with a wonderful sense of humor. She would light up a room with her smile and laughter. She enjoyed a good book, great music, fishing, playing all sorts of games, but above all, she enjoyed making a pleasant and comfortable home for her family. She and her family lived in Little Rock for many years and in later years, made their home on Harris Brake Lake in Perryville. She graduated from Conway High School in 1967 and retired from Leisure Arts in Little Rock.
She is survived by her mother, Wanda Yoakum Jones; her loving husband of 50 years, Neal Ragan; her sons, Clifton (Brenda) Ragan of Bigelow, Ryan Ragan of Little Rock, Mike (Rhonda) Ragan of Springfield, Missouri, and Larry Ragan of Davenport, Iowa; grandchildren, Evan Ragan, Tristen Imler, Brett Ragan, Anna Elise Barbaree; great-grandchild, Ozzy Barbaree; brothers, Steven Jones of Hot Springs, Wyatt (Janie) Jones of Conway; sister, Alicia Jones of Conway; and a host of other relatives who all will miss her beautiful presence but will never forget her. She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Jimmy Jones.
Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, March 29, 2021, at Harris Chapel in Morrilton with Bro. Ted Grove officiating. She was laid to rest at Crocketts Bluff Cemetery by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. Online Guestbook: www.harris funeralhomes.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.