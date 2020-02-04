Ralph Russell Hawkins, age 88, of Conway, formerly of Bonnerdale, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in the Davis-Smith Funeral Home Chapel, Hot Springs with his granddaughter, Rev. Catherine Andrews, officiating.
Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery with full military honors provided by the United States Air Force Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until service time on Thursday.
Guest registry is at www.davis-smith.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.