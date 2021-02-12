Ralph Steven Palmer, of Conway died peacefully at home, Feb. 6, 2021. He was 73 years old.
A veteran, in his early life, Steve served two years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. After his time in the Navy, Steve followed his father’s footsteps and began his career as Maintenance Engineer with AT&T for 37 years.
Steve enjoyed his early morning’s at Julie’s Sweet Shop – six days a week with his coffee buddies. Julie Goodnight quickly became family to Steve and Sandra. Steve cared about his friends and was always there when needed. He and his wife enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, friends, and their grandson Justin Oulette, the light of their life. Steve was an inspiration to all who knew him. He was a great father to his son Chris who looked up to him and a devoted husband.
Ralph Steven Palmer was born on July 27, 1947, in Conway, Arkansas, to the late Dib (D.W.) Palmer and Billye Hiland Palmer.
He leaves behind his wife Sandra Palmer of 26 years; son, Christopher Palmer of North Little Rock; brothers, David (Lynda) Palmer of Conway, Phillip Palmer of Hot Springs; stepchildren, Eric Treat of Conway, Christy (David) Matthews of Little Rock; and grandson, Justin Luke Oulette of Little Rock.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to Kindred Hospice KAH Foundation, 770 Factory Street, Conway, Arkansas, 72032.
Please see online obituary and online guestbook at www.anaturalstatefuneral service.com. Arrangements are entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. 501-982-3400.
