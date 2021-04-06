Ramona Dean Price Griffith, of Conway, went home to Jesus on April 2, 2021, at the age of 86.
Ramona was born to Virgil Henry Price and Hazel Fern Rhea Price on Jan. 6, 1935, in Faulkner County.
Ramona married her husband, James Edward Griffith, on June 12, 1954, in Pickles Gap Baptist Church. They went on to have five children.
In addition to being a dedicated and loving mother, Ramona also loved teaching children about the Lord. She was a children’s Sunday School and Mission Friends teacher for over 60 years. Ramona loved children so much that she even substituted in the elementary school at South Side Bee Branch. Ramona was also active in the Women’s Missionary Union (WMU). She was a member at Pickles Gap Baptist Church. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those who surrounded her.
Ramona joins her husband, James; and her parents, Virgil and Fern, in heaven.
She is survived by her brother, Ray (Debby) Price; and her children, Ricky (Welda) Griffith of Bee Branch, Arkansas, Sonya Lincoln of Conway, Arkansas, Shelia (Bill) McKelvy of Russellville, Arkansas, Sylvia (Mike) Rhodes of Louisville, Kentucky, and Joy (Michael) West of Searcy, Arkansas.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Cameron (Candy) Lincoln, Erin (Josh) Roberson, Sean Lincoln, Tim (Rachel) McKelvy, Philip (Meredith) McKelvy, Kevin (Destiny) Rhodes, Nathan Rhodes, Madi Griffith, Ayden Griffith, Mikayla West and Abbey West; and her great-grandchildren, Alistair Lincoln, Rylie Roberson, Will and Claire McKelvy and Harrison and Gavin Rhodes.
Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021, 6-8 p.m. at Pickles Gap Baptist Church. Funeral service will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in Crestlawn Memorial Park in Conway under the direction of Roller-McNutt Funeral Home of Conway.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Arkansas Baptist Children’s Home.
Out of respect for the family and other mourners, the family requests that masks be worn.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
