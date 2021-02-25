Randy Weeks, 74, of Conway, Arkansas, went to Heaven on Feb. 18 due to complications from Covid 19. Randy was of the Baptist faith.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Rev. and Mrs. R.F. Weeks; his wife of 46 years, Patricia Havens Weeks; one son, Joel Weeks; and four brothers, Ronnie, Tommy, David and Jerry weeks.
Left to greatly miss him is his wife of three years, Doris Weeks; two sons, Jeff and Jeremy Weeks; his twin granddaughters that he adored, Anna and Ava Weeks; and four sisters, Sandra Fuller/Cecil, Beverly Taylor, Betty Cook/Don Becky Cato/Bill, Debbie Weeks Watson.
Randy was the kindest, most generous person to everyone he knew. He was the “life” of all of our family functions. He could make us all laugh with his quick wit.
Our family is grateful for the love and care he received during his illness while he was in the Conway Regional Hospital.
A huge thank you to our churches, friends and even strangers who prayed for him because they cared.
Due to Covid restrictions and the recent inclement weather, the family will have a graveside service when we can be together.
