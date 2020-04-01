Ravenel Williams Wright, age 98, of Birdtown, Arkansas, went to be with her Savior on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, where she will be reunited with her parents, Joe B. and Nora Williams; husband, Glenn H. Wright; two brothers, Threldon and Irpel Williams; sister, Maryllis Ridling; and sisters-in-law, Una Faye Cowan and Marilyn Taylor. She was born July 26, 1921. She lived in the Birdtown area many years. Neighbors would sometimes call to ask questions about their loved ones back some 75 years or more. Her memory was exceptionally sharp until the last couple of years.
She and Glenn were married for 53 years, and always had a big garden and had a cattle farm. Her work ethic was great. She was a hard-working woman and lived an exceptional life. Ravenel is survived by her daughters, Glenda (Vernon) Kinchen of Russellville and Sharon (Ray) Arnhart of Conway; granddaughters, Karen (Jim) Fore and Shara (Eric) Pruitt. She was very proud of her two great grandsons, A. J. Hall and Caleb Davis; step grandchildren, Vance (Suzie) Kinchen, and Keith Kinchen; step great grandchildren, Dallas, Abbey, and Alli Pruitt; nieces and nephews, Marilyn Dearing, Charlotte Hancock, David Williams, Beverly Salley, Donna St. Clair, Beryl McClure, Jane Beazley, and Marilee Stanley.
Her nieces and nephews always remember her corn, spaghetti, fried pies, and chocolate and coconut pies. She was a long-time member of Pleasant Springs Baptist Church in Birdtown. She was also a 60 plus member of the Birdtown EH Club.
A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at Kilgore Cemetery in Birdtown by Harris Funeral Home of Morrilton. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Pleasant Springs Baptist Church, 133 Pleasant Springs Dr, Springfield, AR 72157 or Kilgore Cemetery, c/o Martha Flowers, #1 Leman Jones Dr, Springfield, AR 72157. Online Guestbook: www.harrisfuneralhomes.net
