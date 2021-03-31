Ray “Butch” Green, 76, of Conway, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 28, 2021. He was born Dec. 4, 1944, in Cherry Valley, Arkansas, to Willie Paul and Tauline Green. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Mazelle McRae Green and his parents.
Ray served in the United States Air Force. He retired from Fast Glass where he was in management. Ray was a member of ONECHURCH. Ray was a loving Husband, Father and Grampy who will be very missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Dot Green; sons, Scott (Susie) Green, Brent Green and Cleveland A. Matherne, Jr.; his daughter, Darlene (Ricky) Authement; grandchildren, Elijah Green, Carson Green, Josh (Candace) Authement, Brandon Authement, Amber Miller and Heidi Matherne; great-grandchildren, Presley Authement, Aksel Authement, Silas Ray Authement, Julianna Miller, Lily Ray and Simeon Miller; sisters, Wanda Spruill, Paulette Green, Judy (Frank) Barlow and Kim Daniels; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 10 a.m. in the Chapel at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Conway, Arkansas. Visitation will be on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Roller-McNutt Funeral home in Conway. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Clarksville, Arkansas.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.