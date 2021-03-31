Ray Patterson, 88, of Conway, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord on March 29, 2021. He was born Aug. 9, 1932, in Anderson, Alabama, to Benjamin and Zubie Patterson. Ray graduated from Bethel College with a bachelor’s of science degree. While at Bethel he was a four year letterman for the wildcat basketball team. He taught in Friendship, Tennessee; Braggadocio, Missouri; and Gosnell and Luxora, Arkansas, after retiring from teaching and coaching he went to work with the grocery business for many years, and at the age of 81 he retired from Kroger. Ray enjoyed hunting and fishing and most of all his Kemmer squirreled dogs. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Conway. He is survived by his son, Dr. Bill Patterson of Conway, Arkansas; daughters, Sheila Patterson of Bentonville, Arkansas and Karen Lloyd of Osceola, Arkansas; grandchildren, Michele (James) Baldrige; Will Patterson; great-grandson, Liam Baldrige; brother, Dexter (Janice) Patterson; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Faye Patterson; grandson, Ben Patterson; sister, Geneva Pounders; and son-in-law, Glenn Loyd. In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to Grace United Methodist Church at 1075 Hogan lane Conway, Arkansas 72034 or a charity of your choice. A visitation will be held at Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral home on Thursday April 1, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed by a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery starting at 1:30 p.m.
