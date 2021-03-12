Raymond Kenneth “Ken” Chafin, of Edmond, Oklahoma, passed away on Feb. 19, 2021. He was born on Sept. 3, 1926, in Mingo County West Virginia to the late Jeff and Matilda Chafin.
During World War II, Ken was a member of the Navy V-12 program. He was sent to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Later, he completed his master’s degree at West Virginia University.
Ken retired from the Monsanto Company in 1986. Throughout his engineering career Ken travelled the world, and he loved to tell stories of his travels. Anyone who knew Ken, knew how much he enjoyed the time he lived in Venezuela, as well as his trips to Europe, Japan, Korea and Malaysia.
Ken lived in Conway, Arkansas, for 17 years, until the fall of 2020. Before COVID hit, he rarely missed his scheduled time at the gym. The friends he made at the gym were special to him. He was also a member of the Faulkner County Amateur Radio Club and valued the friendships he made there.
Ken was preceded in death by his son, Raymond Kenneth Chafin, Jr.; and his wife of 68 years, Ruth Maynard Chafin. He is survived by his daughter, Margaret Flory and husband, Mike, of Edmond, Oklahoma; three grandchildren, Michael (Colleen) of Edmond, Oklahoma, Chris (Maggie) of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Drew (Amanda) of Boise, Idaho; as well as three great grandchildren.
Private services were held in Edmond, Oklahoma, with interment in Crestlawn Cemetery.
