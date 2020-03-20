Rebecca (Becky) Womble Knott of Conway, Arkansas, has passed away. She was 79 years old.
Becky, or Mimi as her grandchildren and great grandchildren called her, fought a painful and courageous battle with cancer and COPD that ended peacefully on March 17, 2020.
Becky was born in Little Rock, Arkansas, on Oct. 18, 1940, to Woodrow and Irene May Womble, who have both preceded her in death. Becky graduated from Fort Smith High School in 1958 and attended Southeastern Oklahoma State University.
She married her husband, Michael Christopher Knott on Oct. 20, 1984. Mike and Becky lived in Arlington, Texas, where they met, and in Massachusetts. They moved to Arkansas in 1992 and lived in Conway the remainder of her life. Becky was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She dedicated her life to her family who loved her more than words can express. Mimi was a person with strong opinions and a strong will. She is described as extremely creative, highly organized, a lover of lists and crossword puzzles. A former dance teacher, Becky loved to dance. She also loved to cook and spend time with her husband and best friend Michael as well as her children and grandchildren. She was a homemaker first and worked as an Administrative Assistant. She retired from the State of Arkansas in 2002.
Rebecca (Becky) Womble Knott is survived by her loving husband, Michael Knott of Conway, Arkansas; her three, daughters, Cydney Fullen of Las Vegas, Nevada, Kelli Waschka of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Karen and Ken Hamilton of Little Rock, Arkansas; and her son, Scott Curtis, also of Little Rock, Arkansas. She is survived by numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her grandchildren are Alissa Sholes of Little Rock, Clint Fullen and his wife Gaby of Rogers, Arkansas, Rebecca Moore and her husband Witt of Little Rock and Carly Waschka of Little Rock.
Her surviving stepchildren are Judith and husband Mark Tiefenthaler of O’Fallon, Missouri, Denyse Knott of Woods Cross, Utah and Justine and husband Kevin Smith of Kensington, Connecticut.
Becky leaves behind the following stepgrandchildren, Christopher Smith of Bethesda, Maryland, Tabitha Tiefenthaler of O’Fallon, Missouri, Lee Neuschwander of Woods Cross, Utah, AJ Neuschwander of Salt Lake City, Utah, Tanner Tiefenthaler of O’Fallon, Missouri and Ryan Smith of Kensington, Connecticut.
She has five great grandchildren, Ava, Ella, Ross, Parker and Win.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Woodrow and Irene May Womble and survived by her sister Dianne and husband Virgil Marcrum of Republic, Missouri and her brother Christopher Womble of Conway, Arkansas. The family will miss our beloved Mimi and appreciate your thoughts and prayers. A private service for the immediate family will be held at a later date. Please make a donation to Carti in Conway in lieu of flowers. Arrangements entrusted to Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home, Conway, Arkansas.
