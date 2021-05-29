Regina Pauletta (Hamm) Benton, 72, of Conway, went home to be with her eternal father on May 25, 2021. Pauletta was born on July 20, 1947, in Toneyville, Arkansas, to the late Gerald and Daisy Hamm.
Pauletta was a devoted wife, mother and proud grandmother who married her husband, Tim, on Nov. 2, 1967. The two were rarely seen apart and enjoyed 53 years of a beautiful marriage. She enjoyed cooking, socializing with friends, anything Arkansas Razorback sports, and spending time with her family, especially her two granddaughters. Her extended family included many friends and anyone her boys brought home from school or college as she went out of her way to make everyone feel welcomed in her home.
Pauletta is preceded in death by her parent;, and two sisters, Barbara Douglas and Delores House.
She is survived by her brother, Robert (Patti) Hamm of Nashville, Tennessee; and Daisy Colvert of Jacksonville, Arkansas. She leaves behind her beloved husband, Tim; sons, Scott, Blake (Angie), Jason and Bryce Benton; and granddaughters, Ella and Blythe Benton.
A celebration of Pauletta’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Conway. Pallbearers are Barry Benton, Bryan Benton, Chris Benton, Brett Meek, Matt Morse, and Steve Strange Jr. Rosary is scheduled at 10 a.m. followed by visitation at 10:30 a.m. and then the funeral service at 11 a.m. Friends and family are all invited to celebrate the life of this remarkable woman. Please visit www.griffinleggettconway.com to leave condolences and words of encouragement for the family.
