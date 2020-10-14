Retired Master Sergeant Peter “Pete” James Shapter USAF 75, of Conway reported roll his final duty station Sunday, Oct. 11 with his beloved wife for 53 years Bettye by his side. Pete was born in New York City, New York to the late Retired Major Peter and Catherine Shapter.
Together Pete and Bettye traveled all over the country and built a life and family. Pete loved his family, he loved God, he loved and served his country. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Blake Birdsong of North Little Rock; one son, Matt (Amber) Shapter of Conway; three granddaughters, Delia Murry, Loral and Mallea Shapter; one grandson, Axel Birdsong; and three sisters, Joan Chiafulio of Maryland, Mary (Curt) Johnston of South Carolina and Anne Swisher of New Mexico. He also leaves behind a number of nieces, nephews, outlaws and friends.
Join us as in your favorite Hawaiian shirt as we celebrate his life Saturday, Oct. 17 at the First Church of the Nazarene 1501 Scott St. Conway. Visitation at 10 a.m. funeral service to follow at 11. Funeral Arrangements by Griffin Leggett Conway Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank the staff at Stonebridge and his Kindred Hospice team especially Nurse Brandy. We are forever grateful for the love and care you have given him especially during the time we could not be there.
