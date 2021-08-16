Rev. Mina Olan Thompson, 86, of Maumelle, formerly of Cabot, completed his race for the Lord Aug. 12, 2021. Olan was born Aug. 6, 1935 in Ringgold, Louisiana, to Ethridge and Effa Thompson. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Raymon and Earl Thompson; as well as his sisters Eleanor Plunkett, Velda Brown and Delores Ward.
Bro. Olan, as he was known to many, served as a minister for more than 60 years. He pastored churches in Arkansas, Missouri, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
Olan graduated from Ringgold High School. He attended Central Baptist College as well as Arkansas State Teachers College (now the University of Central Arkansas) in Conway, Arkansas, where he graduated. He earned advanced degrees from Baptist Missionary Association Theological Seminary in Jacksonville, Texas and Stephen F. Austin University in Nacogdoches, Texas. During his life, Olan was an insurance salesman, high school teacher, college professor, Baptist minister and a jack of all trades.
He leaves behind to celebrate his life his wife of 64 years, Jane Jackson Thompson; his son, Jared Thompson (Judy Zimmerman) of Cabot; his daughter, Donna Plemmons (Lynn) of Conway; his grandsons, Zachary Thompson (Nicole) of Bossier City, Louisiana, Eric Plemmons of Conway, Arkansas, Ryan Plemmons of Little Rock, Arkansas, Marshall Partridge of Japan and Charles Partridge (Mary) of Bentonville, Arkansas; his brother, James, (Maxine) of Cabot, Arkansas; and his sister, Inice Stephenson of Tacoma, Washington. He had three great-grandchildren of which he was most proud and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at North Hills Baptist Church in Sherwood. Burial will be 2:30 p.m. at Center Grove Cemetery near Charlotte. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Hills Baptist Church, Sherwood, AR. Arrangements by Moore’s Cabot Funeral Home, 700 North Second Street, Cabot 501-843-5816. Please sign the online guestbook at www.moorescabotfuneralhome.com.
