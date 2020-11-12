Reverend Sidney Wayne Sawrie, 90, of Searcy, Arkansas, passed away November 10, 2020, in Heber Springs. He was born on October 9, 1930, in Sherrill, Arkansas, to the late Louis Franklin Sawrie and Mary Kirkpatrick (Sawrie).
Mr. Sawrie was preceded in death by his parents; his brother James Sawrie (Jean) and sister-in-law Betty Sawrie.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years Shirley Sawrie; son Steve Sawrie (Norma Jean) of Ozark; two daughters Sheryl Baze (Patrick) of Hixson, Tennessee and Susan Bittle (Gary) of Bald Knob; five grandchildren Zach Baze (Jessica), Sheldon Sawrie (Frances), Megan Yoder, Tracy Baze (Sarah), and Caleb Sawrie (Chasity); six great-grandchildren Amelia Baze, Corbin Baze, Bella Baze, Case Baze, Seth Sawrie and Emma Sawrie; brother Shelby Sawrie; brother-in-law Jerry McKay (Glenda) and a host of other family and friends.
Mr. Sawrie was not only loved by his immediate family but also by the Freewill Baptist Churches he served as their pastor in Central Arkansas. He proudly served in the U.S. Army in Korea and enjoyed gardening during his free time.
CDC guidelines regarding masks and physical distancing will be observed.
A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Rose Bud, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers please donate to one of the following: Gideons International, Alzheimer's Association, or Arkansas Freewill Baptist Association Missions Fund.
Online guestbook: rollerfuneralhomes.com/searcy
