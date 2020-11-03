Rhonda West

Rhonda Lynn West, 64, of Mayflower, Arkansas, went to be with her Lord on Oct. 30, 2020. She was born on Feb. 28, 1956, in Crossett, Arkansas, to the late Roy and Frances May.
Mrs. West was a loving homemaker whose family meant everything to her, and she enjoyed taking care of all of them.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles West; son, Randall West; and a brother, Eddie May.
She leaves to cherish her memory a son, John West (Margie) of Mayflower, Arkansas; brothers, Dale Reynolds (Judy) of Hamburg, Arkansas, Richard May of Monroe, Louisiana, David Gifford of Faye, Texas; sisters Cindy Russ of Alexander, Arkansas, and Vickie Reynolds (Wes) of Crossett, Arkansas; mom, Yevon May of Crossett; granddaughters, Alexis West and Hanna West of Mayflower; a great-grandson, Charles Bain; and a host of other family and friends.
A memorial visitation will be held Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, 4-8 p.m., at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home Chapel, the family will be present 6-8 p.m. Graveside memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at the Mayflower Cemetery with Brother Phillip Gilbreath officiating.
Roller Funeral Homes requires masks in our funeral homes and we follow all CDC and Arkansas Department of Health guidelines.
Online guestbook: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/conway
