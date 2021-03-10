Richard Darwin York, 77, of Conway, Arkansas, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. Richard was the oldest son of the late C.J. (Sonny) York and Vivian York of Mayflower.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Billy York; his mother, Vivian York; sons, Ricky (Jodie) York and Heath Irwin; daughters, Angie York, Ronda (Rob) Fisk and Carol (Randy) Copeland; brothers, Raymond, Ed, Leo and Joe York; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, good family and friends.
Richard loved to fish on Lake Conway, loved to golf and hunt. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be forever missed.
Visitation will be on Wednesday March 10, 2021 at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in Conway from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be at Roller McNutt Funeral Home in the Chapel, Conway, Arkansas, on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Burial will follow in Mayflower Cemetery.
Online guestbook available at www.rollerfuneral homes.com/conway
