Richard Michael Freiermuth, 52, of Little Rock went to be with the Lord Feb. 28, 2021. He was born on Oct. 16, 1968, in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Jerry and Jeanette Freiermuth.
Richard graduated in 1987 from Sheridan High School and joined the Army National Guard two days later. He also served in the United States Air Force as a specialist in the Avionics Guidance and Control Systems. Richard was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church and worked in auto sales. He enjoyed playing the drums, listening to music and hunting.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Freiermuth; and sister, Laurie Pitts.
He is survived by two children, Jessica Burke and Michael Burke; his mother, Jeanette Freiermuth; four siblings, Christy Reeves; Lisa Coan, Mark Freiermuth (Barbi) and Joey Freiermuth; and two grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in the chapel of Roller Chenal Funeral Home, 13801 Chenal Parkway. Graveside services will follow 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 10 at Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery, 1501 W. Maryland Avenue, North Little Rock. We are complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines and limiting visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Please share your memories of Richard at www. rollerfuneralhomes.com/chenal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.