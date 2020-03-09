Richard William (Bill) Burks, 67, passed away March 2, 2020. He was born in Council, Idaho, on Aug. 1, 1953.
Bill was preceded in death by his father, R.C. Burks; mother, Evelyn Smouse and stepfather, Robert Smouse; sister, Barbara Burks; and son, William Ross Burks.
Bill left behind his wife of 40 years, Cynthia (Frieg) Burks; two sons: Eric (Deva) Burks and Carl (Leah) Burks; four grandchildren, Nova, Ronin, Ryker, and Reagan; sister, Gina Burks; and a host of family and friends.
Bill's memorial service will be held on March 14 at 11 a.m. at the Missionary Baptist Seminary at 5224 Stage Coach Rd. in Little Rock, Arkansas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Bishop-Crites Funeral Home, 108 North Broadview Street, Greenbrier, Arkansas, 72058, www.bishopcritesfuneralhome.com
