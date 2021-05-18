Rickey Pat Rawls, age 67, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, passed away May 15, 2021, peacefully at home after a long battle with Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia.
Rickey was born in Rison, Arkansas, to Calvin Rawls and the late Patsy Miller Rawls. He was a retired Graphic Designer and Project Coordinator for the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department. Rickey enjoyed hunting, fishing, music and sports. He made the winning touchdown for the 1971 Rison State Football Championship. He loved Jesus and was a faithful member of Central Arkansas Community Church. Rickey was a longtime leader of recovery small groups and worked with and supported Renewal Ranch in Houston, Arkansas.
In addition to his mother, Rickey was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra; and nephew, Scott.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Marsha; his father, Calvin Rawls; his brother, Randy (Linda) Rawls; and his sister, Lisa (Dink) Lybrand.
Together Rickey and Marsha shared three children, Brad (Emma) White of Conway, Zac (Krystal) Holthoff of Fayetteville, Whitney (Chris) Moore of Colorado Springs. He was known as “Pop” to many friends and to 11 grandchildren.
The grandchildren are Emory, Brooks, Hudson and Elleigh White; Marley, Walker and Chandler Holthoff; William, Annabelle, Nathan and Brooklyn Moore. He is survived by loving nephews, one niece and a host of longtime friends.
Services will be held at Buie Funeral Home in Rison at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 19 with visitation one hour prior. Private burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Family will be available for visitation after the service at 260 Randy Lane in Rison.
Honorary pallbearers will be Rickey’s nephews.
Special thanks to Rebecca Pruitt, Ashley Hoselton, April Newton and others for their assistance in caring for Rick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Rickey’s name may be made to Renewal Ranch, PO Box 11128, Conway, AR 72034 (www.therenewal ranch.org).
Arrangements by Buie Funeral Home of Rison (870) 325-6216. Please sign the online guestbook at www.buiefuneralhome.com.
