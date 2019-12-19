Ricky McNatt Conway

Ricky McNatt, 63, of Conway, Arkansas, departed this life Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019.
He was born on June 12, 1956 in Fort Smith, Arkansas, to Allen Lee McNatt and the late Ann (Herring) McNatt.
Ricky is preceded in death by his mother Ann H. McNatt and a brother David Wayne McNatt.
He is survived by his father, Allen McNatt of Greenbrier, Arkansas; two brothers Jimmy (Paula) McNatt and Anthony McNatt, all of Greenbrier, Arkansas; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment Crestlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Conway, Arkansas.
Services entrusted to Larry G. Acklin Funeral Home, 910 Walnut Street, Conway, AR. 501-327-1124 www.larrygacklinfuneralhomes.com.
