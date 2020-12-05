Robert (Bob) Hambuchen, 92, son of Bertha Halter Hambuchen and A.J. Hambuchen Sr., passed away quietly on Nov. 30, 2020, in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Betty Jane Imboden Hambuchen; his sons, Robert Hambuchen Jr. (Judy) and Michael Hambuchen (Carol); his daughters, Paula Wilson (Bob), Barbara Kordsmeier (Kent) and Jody Kordsmeier (Eddie).
Bob also leaves 16 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Pat Lowery; and brothers Bill and A.J. Jr.; and is survived by his brothers and sisters, Dolores Cross, Mary Duchscher, Regina Belmont, Carolyn Barnhouse, Evelyn Enderlin, and Dr. Ray Hambuchen.
Bob was a graduate of St. Joseph High School, and attended Arkansas State Teacher’s College (UCA). He worked on the family farm and taught agriculture to returning veterans. At the age of 21 Bob married his childhood sweetheart, Betty Jane Imboden, daughter of Edward and Juanita Imboden of Conway, and after the birth of their first son, they moved to California where Mr. Hambuchen became the youngest-ever manager for Pacific Bell Telephone. In 1968 Bob and Betty requested a transfer to Southwestern Bell Telephone, which allowed them to return to Arkansas with their five children. Bob soon purchased a farm in the Holland community, and introduced the first Beefmaster cattle to Faulkner County. Upon his retirement, Bob and Betty opened Hambuchen Gardens Nursery, and quickly became one of the leading nursery and landscaping companies in Conway. Bob and Betty were known statewide for their cultivation of daylilies and they own patents for three varieties of Crepe Myrtle, the best-known being Rosey Carpet, which is now grown and sold across the US. Throughout his entire life Bob’s love of animals played a huge role, whether it be his beagle hunting dogs, his racing pigeons or his Beefmaster cattle. He always strived to be the best at everything he did.
Bob was known as a generous and loving man who was very proud of his Hambuchen/Halter family name, and who took lessons from his education at St. Joseph schools with him throughout life, as he always strived to be “good people.” Even from the depths of his Alzheimer’s, Bob continued to set an example for his family and friends as a truly kind soul. He will be missed both by his family, and those he touched over the years.
Rosary will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Conway, Arkansas on Monday, Dec. 7, at 1 p.m. with a funeral mass following. The family asks that donations be made to the St. Joseph School Endowment PO Box 72, Conway, AR 72033 in lieu of flowers.
Cremation arrangements are by Nelson Berna Funeral Home. To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonbernafuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.