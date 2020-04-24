Robert “Bob” Lynn Hay, 77, of Greenbrier, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Conway. Full obituary at www.roller funeralhomes.com/conway
#COVID-19
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- State officials release statements on clinic's noncompliance
- Temporary testing site opening Friday in Greenbrier
- Conway Christian: Keeping students on quarantine engaged is a must
- UCA announces plans for spring commencement
- Renewal Ranch receives donation
- Ridgemere seniors hosting community egg hunt
- Conway to host weekly update to address district questions
- Gov. Hutchinson gives State of the State address
- Unemployment claims expected to reach 150,000 by end of week
- Public welcomed to drive-thru Easter bunny photo event
- COVID-19 numbers reach 949 in Arkansas
- Governor makes call to close schools for rest of year
- Governor plans to discuss schools, more during Monday update
- Arkansas receives first shipment of protective gear
- Church converts parking lot into 'drive-in' worship area
- Hutchinson stands by his decision to not issue stay-at-home order for Arkansas
- BioVentures, UAMS commit to COVID-19 technology licensing principles
- Yesterdays 4/24/20
- CAPCA board to meet electronically
- COVID-19 testing surge announced for Arkansas
- District aims to showcase students, plans for virtual graduation ceremony
- 18-year-old held following drive-by shooting asks for lower bond
- 4/24/2020 Police Beat
- State champs deserving of title
- Brothers hope residents 'don't lose heart'
- Arkansas Supreme Court justices affirm death-row inmate's sentence
- Conway man held on $10K following Friday night pursuit
- Conway teen missing out on senior activities remains focused on his future
- Greenbrier park nearing completion
- Temporary site tests 15 in Greenbrier
- Ker’rie Dean Roberts
- 4/18/2020 Police Beat
- 4/22/2020 Police Beat
- 4/23/2020 Police Beat
