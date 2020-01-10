Robert David Lee Hope

Robert David Lee, age 60, of Hope, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was born June 19, 1959, in Rock Island, Illinois, to Donald and Lois Lee. He served in the Army where he earned a degree in accounting. He finished his military service as a 1st Lieutenant. He worked as the manager of Waffle House in Hope, Arkansas. He was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Hope.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Buckellew Lee.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Don and Lois Lee of Conway, Arkansas; his fiancee, Sue DeLeon of Hot Springs, Arkansas; a daughter, Angel Buckellew of Prescott, Arkansas; two sons, Brent and Adam Lee of Conway, Arkansas; a stepson, Nick Holt (Sara) of Hope, Arkansas; and a granddaughter, Annika Lee of Vilonia, Arkansas.
He also leaves a sister, Valerie Togliatti (Tim) of Coal City, Illinois; three brothers, James Lee (Tina) of Moore, Oklahoma, Michael Park (Marcia) of Tolono, Illinois, and Alan Lee (Che’) of Wooster, Arkansas; other relatives; and a host of friends.
Robert loved the Lord, his family and friends. His hobby and passion since childhood was creating collections from bugs and butterflies to magazines like National Geographic, etc. His favorite getaway was to go fishing.
A Memorial Tribute Service to Celebrate his life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Conway, Arkansas.
In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to New Home Missionary Baptist Church in Royal, Arkansas, and designate to either their Mission Fund or Church Camp Fund to help children who cannot afford it to go to camp or the American Heart Association.
